The IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin is just around the corner, and we now know a little more about what to expect from LG. The South Korean OEM looks set to launch an updated version of the LG G8 from earlier in the year alongside the dual-screen V60 it teased last week. Renders of the LG G8X, as it will reportedly be marketed, are now circulating courtesy of leaker Steve H.McFly, better known as @OnLeaks.

Released in conjunction with Pricebaba, the CAD-based renders show the LG G8X with a glass rear panel identical in all but the fingerprint sensor to the original LG G8, with dual rear cameras accompanied by a flash. We can assume that the biometric scanner has been moved under the display, while it also looks like LG is doing away with the multiple-camera setup that enabled the poorly-received Air Motion gestures and 3D Face Unlock. This time, there's just a single front-facing camera within a waterdrop notch and a chin bezel that will look on the large side compared to other 2019 flagships.

The display is said to be 6.2 inches diagonally, which is marginally bigger than the screen on its predecessor. The overall dimensions of 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.5mm make for a longer and slightly thicker device. A familiar button setup consists of a power button on the right side with volume controls and a physical Google Assistant key on the left. There also appears to be an earpiece above the front camera, which suggests the display audio tech from the G8 might not have made it into this follow up. On the bottom side, the USB-C is naturally retained, as is the headphone jack.

Little is known about the upcoming phone's internals, but it's rumored to include a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. We'll find out more in Berlin next month.