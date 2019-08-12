Harman Kardon's Soho Wireless headphones are a rare bird: stylish, high-end, on-ear Bluetooth headphones. On-ears sit flat on the ear, rather than over it. They're something of an underrepresented form factor, but some people prefer it. If you're one of those people, this one's for you: the Soho are currently more than 70 percent off at just $70 with a coupon code.

They're a few years old, but the Soho sport a lot of modern niceties, like NFC pairing, touch controls, and aptX and AAC codec support. They even come with a slick carrying pouch. You'll have to charge with microUSB, but that's easier to live with at such a deep discount.

Customer reviews are resoundingly positive, with more than half of buyers awarding the headphones five-star ratings. To nab a pair at this ridiculous price, enter code ALLSTARNOW at checkout. Head over to Harman Kardon to check 'em out.