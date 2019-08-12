Welcome to another week, everyone. I have another round of app sales for you. Today's list contains Planescape: Torment, but that's about all that's notable.

Free

Apps

  1. SnapShot - Screenshots Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Life Quotes and Sayings $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. My Vocabulary (Store And Learn Your Words) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Learn Mandarin - HSK 6 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Planar Conquest - 4X turn based strategy $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Flipzyx $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Goblin Archer : Defence $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. NEW Logic & Math Puzzles PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Paranormal Territory 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. CELL 13 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Blu Escape - Hardcore Platformer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. The First Tactics Classic (SRPG) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. HEROES OF MAGIC-CARD BATTLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Ansari KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Gladient Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. MIUI 10 Pixel - icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. The Azulox Icon Pack (Dark version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) - Simply different $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. CloudPlayer Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Grbl Controller + $10.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. I-Ching: App of Changes $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Where Shadows Slumber $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Tomb Hunter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. DEAD CITY Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Suroorz: The Missing Drawing $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Agos - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Aivy - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Ango - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Corvy - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Lenyo Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Moxy Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Circulus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. N+ Launcher - Nougat 7.0 / Oreo 8.0 / Pie 9.0 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS12 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days