Samsung DeX is a neat way of turning your phone or tablet into an actual computer. At first, the system required you to connect your device to a dock, but has since evolved to forgo that requirement and work directly when plugged into a monitor with a simple USB-C to HDMI cable. With the Note10, DeX now supports a new mode that lives inside your operating system so that your phone's and computer's features can co-exist on the same screen.

The new feature comes on top of DeX's independent mode and works with both Windows and macOS. The interface remains the same one as with previous DeX versions but now runs as an application on your computer, letting you interact with your phone's software, answer calls, and send messages alongside your computer's apps. You'll also be able to drag and drop files from the DeX window to your computer, making it easier to share large documents from one to the other. DeX is different from the Link to Windows feature that comes with the Note10, as the latter lets you interact with notifications and messages from your PC, without fully mirroring the handset's apps on your computer. Unlike the latter, DeX still requires a USB-C connection between your phone and computer, but we have hopes Samsung could be working on a wireless mode for the future.

DeX will require you to download a separate app on your computer if you want to run it within your traditional operating system. Unfortunately, the feature won't work with the Galaxy S10, but I'm hoping Samsung will update its previous devices to enable this functionality, as they have similar specs to the Note10 and should be perfectly capable of supporting it.