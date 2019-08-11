Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have an interesting take on the murder-mystery format, a creepy game about a frog surviving in a flooded forest, and the latest puzzler from Hamster On Coke Games. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

The Black Widow

Android Police coverage: [Update: Now available] Interactive murder mystery game The Black Widow coming to Android August 1

The Black Widow was slated for an August release, and now that it's here, you may be wondering what's on offer. This is an interactive murder-mystery game that revolves around Australia's first female serial killer. It's basically a narrative-based adventure where you'll get to interview a digital representation of the killer in order to hunt down clues and ultimately solve a string of murders.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

They Breathe

They Breathe is an indie release where you play as a lone frog that's tasked with diving the depths of a flooded forest. While diving in the water you'll have to search out air bubbles to stay alive, and of course, there will be enemies trying to kill you and your frog brethren. The deeper you dive, the creepier the game becomes, and while I don't want to ruin the ending, trust me when I say things can get real disturbing real quick.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

OXXO

OXXO comes from Hamster On Coke Games, the creator of Zenge and Scalak, two very-worthwhile puzzle games. Luckily this dev has not lost its touch as OXXO is just as delightful as its previous two releases. Interestingly there is no tutorial in OXXO, which means each player has to figure the game's mechanics out on their own. Mainly the title's puzzles offer simple sliding-tile setups where you'll shift and rotate the pieces on the board in an effort to discover a sensical solution.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

G30 - A Memory Maze Demo

G30 - A Memory Maze is a minimal puzzle game that landed on Android earlier this year, and this week a demo version has landed on the Play Store. Just like the original release, this is a game that tells a unique story about a person suffering from a cognitive disorder, and it will be your job to piece together their memory by solving two-part puzzles made up of scattered text and random visual images. Of course, since this is a demo release, you'll only get to play through part of the game, so if you like what you see, you can pick up the full title off the Play Store for $3.99.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Long Keith The Sausage Thief (Snake Game)

Long Keith The Sausage Thief is an enjoyable Snake-like game that's themed around an adorable Dachshund that loves to eat sausages. There are fifty levels to play through that span five different worlds, and if you're into high-scores, there's a leaderboard available. All in all, if you love Snake games, you'll probably enjoy Long Keith The Sausage Thief.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Planetaris

I stumbled across Planetaris on Reddit, and while the game looks simplistic, it's definitely worth a try. You'll start out by avoiding obstacles in space, but as you progress more mechanics are added to the game, which means you'll have to stay on your toes if you plan on making it through the title's seventy levels.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Zombie Defense

Zombie Defense is labeled as a classic RTS game that features tower-defense mechanics, though really its setup resembles every other mobile game of this nature. It will be your job to recruit your teammates, to then send them out on the battlefield to auto-battle your many enemies. As your soldiers perish, you can click on the buttons at the bottom of the screen to send out more units. Along the way, you'll want to upgrade your units to remain competitive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

BRIKO CBT : Build, Break, Repeat

BRIKO CBT : Build, Break, Repeat is a new release that's currently in early access, and it offers a simple brick-breaker setup. While you are free to test the game during early access, saves will not carry over once the title is officially released. So if you'd like to check out this adorable brick-breaker before the official release, now's your chance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Human Heroes Einstein’s Clock

Human Heroes Einstein's Clock was previously covered whenever the premium version Human Heroes Einstein On Time was released on the Play Store. Today's release offers a demo of the premium version. At its core, this is an educational game that's perfect for any child that wants to learn how to tell time. The title stars Albert Einstein, and he is voiced by the English actor Stephen Fry . The game is very polished, and obviously, the voice work is top-notch. So if you'd like to try the game before you buy, now you can.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Seven Seas - Sink Your Friends

Seven Seas - Sink Your Friends is a stylish online-multiplayer Battleship clone. Much like its inspiration, you'll spend your time competing against online opponents to see who can sink each other's fleet first. But if that doesn't float your boat, you may be more interested in the game's quests and empire-building mechanics, which fleshes out the game past its Battleship roots.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Kubrix

Kubrix is an interesting puzzle game where you turn the edges of multiple cubes to connect a few lines to the center cube. These lines are scattered at first, which is why you'll have to use trial and error to figure out each puzzle. The graphics are clean and vibrant, and the gameplay is rather enjoyable in short bursts, so if you dig visual puzzle games, Kubrix is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Pack Master

As a person that enters into an enjoyable trance-like state as they delve into the minutiae of packing luggage for a trip, Pack Master is the game I've been waiting all of my life for. At its core, this is a casual puzzle game where you are tasked with fitting objects inside of random suitcases, and the more you progress, the harder it is to fit each item. Honestly, there's nothing quite as satisfying as carefully fitting each every item into a bag, much like in real life. So if you're as much of a fastidious packer as I am, you're going to want to download Pack Master post-haste.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Zombie Royale

Zombie Royale reminds me a lot of PIKPOK's Into the Dead series, though it clearly offers less polish, not to mention a ton of advertisements. Considering that this is a Ketchap release, the ads are hardly a surprise, though you can remove them through a single in-app purchase if you'd like to play without any distractions. More or less, you simply run through each stage shooting or dodging any zombies that get in your way, which can be fun at first but grows old quickly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

OneBit Adventure

I discovered OneBit Adventure thanks to a post on Reddit, and despite the name, this game actually offers graphics closer to that of the 8-bit era. It's a roguelike dungeon-crawler, and it will be your job to plunge the depths of these dungeons in search of loot. Of course, the better your equipment, the better your chances of surviving, so you'll want to hunt down new loot as much as possible. Just keep in mind that the title is still under development, so expect a few rough edges.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Truck Night in America: AR

Truck Night in America: AR is a tie-in release for the popular History Channel show Truck Night in America . You'll get to create and customize your very own truck, and there are tons of parts, colors, and decals to choose from. The goal of the game is to compete for the best truck designs, so customization is vital if you're looking to win a few competitions.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

COREz

COREz is an interesting shooter from 111%, and unlike the majority of titles from this developer , you can expect detailed pixel-based graphics. Your job is to equip your planet with turrets that can shoot incoming threats. As you progress, you'll unlock new turrets as well as a few abilities, which means you'll eventually get to build the ultimate Death Planet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

Tough Road

Tough Road is another release from 111%, and it's an enjoyable destruction-derby-like game where you ram into vehicles until there are none left standing. As you advance through the game's stages, you'll earn new equipment for your car, which should help you in your quest to take down every vehicle that crosses your path.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

DodgeHarder

DodgeHarder is a simple auto-shooting action game where character placement is matters a great deal. This is because you can't shoot while you are moving, and so you will have to position your character carefully in order to get off enough shots to kill each of your enemies. Of course, these baddies are also shooting at you while you are trying to kill them, so you'll have to stay on your toes by continually shifting your position every time you get a few shots off.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.