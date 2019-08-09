Messaging app Telegram is rolling out another update, and this one cuts down on the noise. It includes several features that encourage quieter and less frequent messaging. Plus, animated emoji. Who doesn't like that?

Here's the changelog for Telegram 5.10.

Hold the Send button to send any message without sound – in case the recipient is sleeping.

Enable Slow Mode in Group Permissions to control how frequently members can post.

Set custom titles for admins.

Tap the paperclip icon to open the redesigned attachment menu.

Toggle looped playback for animated stickers.

See preview thumbnails when scrubbing through a video.

Send animated emoji.

Messaging is generally less intrusive than a phone call because the recipient doesn't have to deal with it right away. The new Telegram makes messaging even less meddlesome with the option to send silent messages. Just long-press the send button to make the message silent. It will still appear as a notification on the recipient's phone, but it won't make a sound even if they forgot to turn on do not disturb. In a group chat, you can also cut down on the noise by enabling "Slow Mode." This limits how often group members can send a message. Some of those messages can now be animated emoji because why not?

All this and more is waiting for you in the latest build of Telegram. It's rolling out now in the Play Store, but we've also got it the app on APK Mirror.