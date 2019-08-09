If the pot calls the burning kettle black, then later finds itself on top of the same fire, is it ethical to take that insult back? Starting in 2017, Samsung aired advertisements calling Apple out for not including useful technologies such as the headphone jack on their phones and inviting iPhone owners to switch to Galaxy. In 2019, the Korean manufacturer released its first major phones, the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+, without said headphone jack. And so, it was determined, Samsung had to pull those old ads off of the internet.

Samsung embarked on a two-pronged ad campaign late in 2017 to directly challenge iPhone users to switch to the Galaxy Note8. All of those videos were uploaded to one of Samsung US's YouTube channels and have since disappeared — you can tell that by the number of missing YouTube embeds in the stories the media wrote about it at the time.

One element was in the form of vignettes that were set to the tune of "I'm Moving On," by 60's soul singer Chyvonne Scott, centered around Apple users who are convinced by people around them to make the switch to Galaxy. As of press time, Samsung Malaysia still had one of the ads available to view on its YouTube channel.

The other was a web-only series of skits featuring a character portraying a Genius at an Apple Store who is aloof to various customers' urgent concerns about their iPhones. It was titled "Ingenius."

As our cross-town colleagues at XDA-Developers rightly point out, Samsung has held out on dropping the 3.5mm port longer than even most of its Android competitors have, much less Apple. It also heavily pushed microSD storage expansion for the longest time — the Galaxy Note9 was promoted as the first "terabyte-capable" phone thanks to its maximum 512GB internal storage option and the capability to accept 512GB microSD cards.

However, as has been evidenced by new comments on Samsung Malaysia's "I'm Moving On" video, the techno-scenti has been rubbing in the Note10's lackings in the multinational corporation's face and that may have prompted the drastic action. Perhaps it could've opted to disable comments instead — at the very least, the "I'm Moving On" ads were decently composed stories that condensed the happiness and eventual frustrations of an iPhone owner on the brink to Samsung that might have been worth keeping around.

But no, we get a market-induced correction to hubris and it's spilled tea for everyone looking for drama.