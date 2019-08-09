Back in June, Philips introduced a new range of bulbs that worked without the need for a hub. Although these connect to your phone directly through Bluetooth, they lack direct Internet access if you don't buy the Hue bridge. The company is looking at fixing this drawback with the release of a new lineup that operates directly over Wi-Fi and forgoes the need for a hub.

These new products come after Signify's acquisition of WiZ Connected, which already manufactured Wi-Fi lights. They connect directly to your router and don't require any additional bridge to function. If you're unfamiliar with Signify, it's the firm behind Philips' connected lights, including its famous Hue ecosystem.

Although adding Wi-Fi connected bulbs to its lineup is definitely a smart move, Philips has kept the WiZ Connected and Hue ecosystems separate, which means you'll have to use two different apps to control your bulbs or if you want them to turn on or off based on your location. Similarly, Hue sensors won't work directly with these new Wi-Fi lights, making setup a little more complex. Of course, you'll still be able to have Hue and WiZ products interact with each other using third-party services like IFTTT, but you shouldn't have to go through these steps when buying products from the same brand. Thankfully, the Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs are compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri, so you won't really have to worry about the backbone in your daily life.

If you don't have Hue products at home, these can make sense, as they're relatively cheap (current models range from $10 to $20), and offer similar features to Philips' other smart bulbs. You could still buy them in addition to existing Hue lights, but keep in mind it would be just as if you bought lights from a different brand.

The new Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs are available exclusively on HomeDepot.com for now and will make their way to the retailer's physical stores in September. The current range includes:

Dimmable Warm White (2700K) and Cool White (5000K) in the traditional A19 light bulb shape and BR30 downlight

Tunable White (2700-5000K) in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, BR30 downlight and 6” integrated downlight

Full Color with Tunable White in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, BR30 downlight and 6” integrated downlight

Dimmable Clear Filament in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, G25 globe and ST19 teardrop shape

Dimmable Amber Filament in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, G25 globe and ST19 teardrop shape

Let's hope Philips will make all its smart lights work together more seamlessly, as the current offering creates a lot of confusion for buyers. Unfortunately, I'm not very positive about this, as the company is not even using Hue branding on these new products and released a separate app for its Bluetooth lights back in June.