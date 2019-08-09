True-wireless earbuds are practically the norm now, but what if you're looking for something just a tad more premium? Well, we've got what you need, and it comes with a markdown. Master & Dynamic is known for its high-end audio products and the use of premium materials, and its MW07 wireless earphones are among the most luxurious ones on the market. Thankfully, they just dropped to $219, which is $80 less than their original retail price.

They boast unique components that set them apart from the competition, such as their 10mm beryllium drivers, stainless steel acoustic enclosures, and acetate body. Their 20m range is also impressive, which ensures you'll still benefit from outstanding audio even if you're far from your phone. The 3.5-hour battery life is more standard, but it can be extended to a total of 14 hours thanks to the charging case. The latter is filled up through a USB-C port so that you can use the same cable as your phone's.

We particularly appreciated their impressive sound quality, reliability, and design in our review. However, we found their price to be too steep, which this deal helps alleviate. If you're interested in snagging a pair for $80 off, simply use the link below to buy them from Amazon. Unfortunately, only the Matte Black version is available with at this price, but the Piano Black, Pink Coral, and White Marble variants are selling for $250, which is still $50 less than the MSRP.