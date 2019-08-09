Huawei and its U.S.-based suppliers remain on eggshells as the Trump administration has yet to issue special permits allowing domestic companies to ship product to the Chinese tech manufacturer — this is going on as Huawei's temporary reprieve from an Commerce Department import ban is headed into its last week. Now, there's word from Bloomberg's sources that the White House is stalling on approving the permits.

It's suggested that the delay is in reaction to the Chinese government's decision to stop importing U.S. agricultural goods. Recent negotiations between the two nations had been contingent on the U.S. making concessions in its demands for tech business and China upping its farming imports.

In May, the Trump administration prompted the Commerce Department to ban Huawei from importing U.S. products by placing it on its Entity List. The company was granted a 90-day license to resume imports — a move seen as the U.S. allowing the company to reorient its supply chain. However, we later learned of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's intentions to let suppliers apply for special permits to work with Huawei and that, as of last week, 50 companies had applied for the permissions.

President Donald Trump said last week that he still wants businesses that make non-sensitive products to trade with Huawei.

Without any sign of extension, Huawei's import reprieve is set to expire on August 19. Furthermore, Trump is set to sign a new 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods on September 1. And even though he has said that Huawei is isolated from the trade talks, it seems that the conversation around the company's trustworthiness will have to be continued.