While the Galaxy Note10 technically starts at a whopping $949, carriers and retail stores are already pulling out the discounts if you trade in phones, start a new plan, or something else along those lines. If you're a student or teacher, you can get a decent price cut on the Note10, Note10+, and Note10 5G.

Samsung launched its 'Student & Educator Discount Program' earlier this year, which offered 8% off the Galaxy S10 lineup when you made your purchase from Samsung's online store. Right now, the program is taking 7.5% off the price of all Note10 devices — including the 10, 10+ and 10 5G. The models sold through Samsung's store are carrier-unlocked, so they'll work on any network.

Galaxy Note10+ with student discount

At the moment, the Note10+ can be purchased for $1.017.49, a discount of $82.50 from the original price. The small Note10 drops to $878.74, a savings of $71.25. Samsung is also throwing in a $150 gift card with the Note10+ and a $100 gift card with the regular Note10.

Galaxy Note 10 with student discount (no bundle)

If you're a teacher or student, you can sign up for the discount from Samsung's website. The current bundle deal ends August 20th, so if you want the best possible deal (without waiting a few months for prices to drop), grab it while it's hot.