You might be a little tired of the talk about gaming phones, especially as we're still left with a lot of Snapdragon 845-powered devices. The good news from our perspective? Every time we do, it's always about a sale. So, if you want to pick up a ROG Phone from ASUS, you can do it now for at least $200 off recent retail pricing.

It's got a nice 6" 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate — though you won't need to touch it too much while playing with shoulder-mounted "AirTriggers" — and is able to push big workloads with 8GB of RAM plus passive internal and "AeroActive" external cooling. It should last a while with a 4,000mAh battery, though charging should be quick and painless with Quick Charge 4.0. Other specs include stereo front-facing speakers, a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, Android 8.1 Oreo (with a promise for Pie).

For the longest time, the 128GB version has been selling for about $900 while the 512GB variant has been running for $1,100. If those prices feel a little too rich for a Snapdragon 845 phone in 2019, you'll appreciate that the 128GB ROG is now available for $699 at participating retailers. The 512GB model has come down to $899 at Newegg and Mobile Advance, but it's sunk even further on Amazon to $869 at the moment.

So, with this sale on, is it game on for you? You tell us.