Samsung makes a lot of budget tablets, and the Tab A series sits squarely between the low-end junk and the high-end models (like the Tab S5e and S6). Now you can get the 128GB version of the 2019 Tab A 10.1 for just $250, a $50 discount from the usual price.

This version of the Tab A 10.1 is equipped with an Exynos 7904 processor, 2GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot to go even further), Android 9 Pie, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. The 10-inch screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1200, though it's only IPS and not AMOLED. There's still a headphone jack, thankfully.

You can buy the tablet from the link below. Make sure to click the tiny coupon checkbox to get the full discount.