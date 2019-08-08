A new round of Good Lock updates have been rolling out to Samsung phones over the past few days, but they mostly just contain bug fixes and performance improvements. There is one interesting new feature to speak of though, and it involves the newly announced Galaxy Note10.

The MultiStar app handles multi-window capabilities, offering additional options such as allowing both apps to be active at once. In the changelog for the v2.3.1 update, two new functions are mentioned: "Multi-Window Screen zoom" and "Multi Sound (Available on restricted models (like upcoming Note10) with certain frameworks and later.)"

Screen zoom is self-explanatory, but it's the Note10-exclusive feature that's potentially more exciting. We don't know for sure what is meant by Multi Sound, but it sounds like you'll be able to have the audio from two different apps playing simultaneously. This is already the case for when you have two apps running in active mode, however. As SamMobile speculates, the new feature could allow more granular volume controls for each app, which could be pretty useful.

The new version of MultiStar (2.3.02) available right now doesn't quite match that described in the changelog, so you might need a Note10 for that. Minor updates for Task Changer and NotiStar are also rolling out to Samsung phones right now. If they've not reached you yet, you can download them from APK Mirror using the links below.

APK Mirror: Good Lock (1.0.00.53) — MultiStar (2.3.02) — Task Changer (2.5.00.0) — NotiStar (1.2.24.0)