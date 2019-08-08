Dual-screen nubia Z20 launches August 16 in China, globally in September

Beijing – August 8th, 2019 – First introduced with the nubia X at CES 2019, nubia is bringing its

innovative dual-screen technology to their flagship line of smartphones with the launch of the nubia

Z20. Offering a unique alternative to pop-up or rotating selfie cameras, the nubia Z20 boasts a world-

class front-facing camera and a bezelless display.

In addition to groundbreaking display technology, the nubia Z20 also features flagship specs: the

Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 Plus, a world-class triple camera, UFS 3.0 storage, up to 8GB RAM +

512GB of ROM, and a 4,000mAh battery with up to 27W PD fast charging.

The nubia Z20 goes on sale in China on August 16th, with a global launch (USA/Canada/EU/UK) set

for September 2019.

Nubia Z20

The nubia Z20’s boasts a bezelless 6.42" FHD+ display with no cutouts, no notches, and no motorized

cameras. With a full-featured 5.1” touch display on the back of the device, users can take photos or video

chat using the high-quality rear camera with the ease of a front-facing camera.

As the aesthetic evolution of smartphones has stalled, nubia is breaking down barriers on what a

smartphone can be. What’s more, the front and rear dual screens are not only innovative, but are also an

expression of exquisite craftsmanship thanks to their curved nature—yes, on both sides.

Combining three powerful cameras into one pro package, the Z20’s triple camera setup features a 48MP

main camera with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera with a stunning 122.2° field of view, and an 8MP

telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom for ultra-clear shots from a distance (up to 30x digital zoom). The

Z20 doesn’t only support 8K ultra-high definition, but also boasts 1920fps super slow motion and HDR10

10bit video recording. With an advanced Pro Mode (with 2.5cm macro capability) and upgraded Super

Night Mode, the Z20 provides the ultimate camera package for photographers, livestreamers, and casual

users alike.

nubia’s dual-screen technology isn’t just about photography—it’s about changing the way we use

smartphones. Users can choose to have each screen operate independently, allowing for quick-switching

between games, messages, apps, and more. The rear screen also doubles as an always-on display, and

rear on-screen triggers can be custom mapped for superior Android gaming. The Z20 also adds Red

Magic’s beloved Game Space hub, making it a smart choice for serious gamers.

The nubia Z20 features a mirror-polished metal frame and curved sapphire glass for elegance and

durability. The rear screen features a blue-light-blocking coating for safer, more comfortable nighttime

viewing. The rear screen’s rhythmic lighting effects can be customized for calls, music, games, and more.

With the nubia Z20’s dual-screen display, you get superior multitasking, superior gaming, and superior

photography.nubia Z20 at a Glance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Bezelless 6.42" FHD+ display

Fully-functional 5.1” rear display

Triple Camera Setup (main + ultra wide angle + telephoto)

Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 Plus

4000mAh battery with up to 27W PD Fast Charge

Up to 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM

UFS 3.0 Storage

Availability

China: Aug 16, 2019

USA/Canada/EU/UK: September 2019

Pricing: TBA.

To subscribe for updates, please visit www.nubia.com

About Nubia Technology Co. Ltd

Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end, innovative smartphones to adventurous users

who want a new, unique mobile experience. Encouraging the world to “Be Yourself,” nubia continues

to inspire users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions. nubia is well known for its innovative

smartphone features such as the Red Magic smartphone with multi-dimensional heat dissipation

system and the nubia X with its dual-screen display.

As a multinational corporation located in China, North America, Europe, Russia, Southeast Asia and

India, the company successfully developed more than 10,000 patent applications, including 418 PCT

patent applications.