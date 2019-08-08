A few companies over the years have experimented with adding a rear screen to smartphones, resulting in devices like the Yota Phone. If that sounds like something you might want, the China-based Nubia just announced its own dual-screen phone.
Putting aside the main selling point for a moment, the Z20 is a beast of a phone, at least on paper. It has the new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, up to 8GB of RAM, a 6.42-inch front screen, UFS 3.0 storage, 512GB of internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with a maximum charging speed of 27W (over USB-PD).
The rear screen 5.1 inches across, and is primarily designed as an always-on info panel and a viewfinder for taking selfies. There's no camera on the front of the phone, which means there's no notch, hole-punch, or pop-up camera.
The Z20 will go on sale August 16th in China, and it should come to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe in September. The exact cost hasn't been revealed yet, but Nubia has a track record for competitive pricing.
Press Release
Dual-screen nubia Z20 launches August 16 in China, globally in September
Beijing – August 8th, 2019 – First introduced with the nubia X at CES 2019, nubia is bringing its
innovative dual-screen technology to their flagship line of smartphones with the launch of the nubia
Z20. Offering a unique alternative to pop-up or rotating selfie cameras, the nubia Z20 boasts a world-
class front-facing camera and a bezelless display.
In addition to groundbreaking display technology, the nubia Z20 also features flagship specs: the
Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 Plus, a world-class triple camera, UFS 3.0 storage, up to 8GB RAM +
512GB of ROM, and a 4,000mAh battery with up to 27W PD fast charging.
The nubia Z20 goes on sale in China on August 16th, with a global launch (USA/Canada/EU/UK) set
for September 2019.
Nubia Z20
The nubia Z20’s boasts a bezelless 6.42" FHD+ display with no cutouts, no notches, and no motorized
cameras. With a full-featured 5.1” touch display on the back of the device, users can take photos or video
chat using the high-quality rear camera with the ease of a front-facing camera.
As the aesthetic evolution of smartphones has stalled, nubia is breaking down barriers on what a
smartphone can be. What’s more, the front and rear dual screens are not only innovative, but are also an
expression of exquisite craftsmanship thanks to their curved nature—yes, on both sides.
Combining three powerful cameras into one pro package, the Z20’s triple camera setup features a 48MP
main camera with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera with a stunning 122.2° field of view, and an 8MP
telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom for ultra-clear shots from a distance (up to 30x digital zoom). The
Z20 doesn’t only support 8K ultra-high definition, but also boasts 1920fps super slow motion and HDR10
10bit video recording. With an advanced Pro Mode (with 2.5cm macro capability) and upgraded Super
Night Mode, the Z20 provides the ultimate camera package for photographers, livestreamers, and casual
users alike.
nubia’s dual-screen technology isn’t just about photography—it’s about changing the way we use
smartphones. Users can choose to have each screen operate independently, allowing for quick-switching
between games, messages, apps, and more. The rear screen also doubles as an always-on display, and
rear on-screen triggers can be custom mapped for superior Android gaming. The Z20 also adds Red
Magic’s beloved Game Space hub, making it a smart choice for serious gamers.
The nubia Z20 features a mirror-polished metal frame and curved sapphire glass for elegance and
durability. The rear screen features a blue-light-blocking coating for safer, more comfortable nighttime
viewing. The rear screen’s rhythmic lighting effects can be customized for calls, music, games, and more.
With the nubia Z20’s dual-screen display, you get superior multitasking, superior gaming, and superior
photography.nubia Z20 at a Glance
Bezelless 6.42" FHD+ display
Fully-functional 5.1” rear display
Triple Camera Setup (main + ultra wide angle + telephoto)
Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 Plus
4000mAh battery with up to 27W PD Fast Charge
Up to 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM
UFS 3.0 Storage
Availability
China: Aug 16, 2019
USA/Canada/EU/UK: September 2019
Pricing: TBA.
About Nubia Technology Co. Ltd
Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end, innovative smartphones to adventurous users
who want a new, unique mobile experience. Encouraging the world to “Be Yourself,” nubia continues
to inspire users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions. nubia is well known for its innovative
smartphone features such as the Red Magic smartphone with multi-dimensional heat dissipation
system and the nubia X with its dual-screen display.
As a multinational corporation located in China, North America, Europe, Russia, Southeast Asia and
India, the company successfully developed more than 10,000 patent applications, including 418 PCT
patent applications.
