Wear OS smartwatches are seen as sub-par compared to the competition, mainly because most of them still use outdated processors or lack key features. With the TicWatch Pro, Mobvoi managed to design one of the most attractive intelligent timepieces powered by Google's OS on the market. However, despite its good selling points, the product lacked LTE connectivity, which prevented owners from using all their watch's features on the go. Thankfully, the manufacturer is announcing the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE, which builds up on its predecessor's specs and adds 4G functionality on top, confirming the leak we reported last month.

The Pro 4G/LTE retains the Pro's dual-screen technology, which layers a low-energy LCD display on top of an OLED screen. Thanks to these two panels, owners can switch between Essential and Smart modes, depending on what kind of information they want to see at a glance, and whether they'd like to extend battery life. The power-saving setting helps achieve an impressive 30 days of standby time, instead of the regular 48 hours.

The main novelty with this smartwatch is, of course, its 4G connectivity, which makes it more complete than the previous iteration. Thanks to LTE support, you will be able to share your phone's number to place voice calls and send and receive messages, without the need for a smartphone. Similarly, your notifications can be synced through the cloud, allowing you to interact with them without having to download a separate app on your timepiece or to have your phone with you. This means you'll be able to reply to WhatsApp messages and emails directly from your watch, even if you forgot your phone at home or are away from Wi-Fi coverage.

Mobvoi has also improved its TicMotion and TicPulse fitness and health tracking features. The first now lets you track your workouts without having to manually tell your watch to do so. It's also more granular in a sense that it can recognize more activities, such as fast-walking, and will soon be able to tell when you're swimming. Similarly, the second now tracks your heart rate proactively in the background, without the need for a smartphone.

In terms of other features, it's very similar to the TicWatch Pro, as it's got built-in NFC and GPS capability. It also has the same IP68+ rating and battery size, but comes with more memory and is 11g lighter. Unfortunately, Mobvoi continues to use the Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC instead of the newer Wear 3100 chip, which would have meant even better battery life.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is available starting today with an official $299 MSRP. However, Mobvoi is offering a $20 early buyer discount if you purchase it before August 10. Unfortunately, there's a trick behind this markdown: The watch's LTE connectivity can't be activated before next month, which means people who buy it now will have to rely on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth until then. The Pro 4G/LTE is available on Amazon and Mobvoi's site, and can also be purchased from Verizon.