Samsung's Galaxy Note10, Note10+, and Note10+ 5G are all official. Following that long and leaky wait, you can now pre-order the latest stylus-equipped Note series flagship. And whether you're already locked into a specific carrier, or hoping to shop around for a deal, you can save quite a bit of cash taking advantage of the right pre-order promotions.

Samsung

That's right, you can skip the carriers entirely and buy your phone straight from Samsung, if you like. Outright prices are mostly in line with the carrier offerings, and as follows:

Galaxy Note10+ 5G (Verizon only)

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10

If you're trading in a phone, Samsung has one of the best promotions around. Right now you can get up to $600 off if you trade in the right device.

Trade-in values are as follows:

Google

Pixel 3 - $600

Pixel 3 XL - $600

Pixel 2 - $300

Pixel 2 XL - $300

Pixel - $200

Pixel XL - $200

Apple

iPhone XR - $600

iPhone XS - $600

iPhone XS Max - $600

iPhone X - $600

iPhone 8 Plus - $350

iPhone 8 - $350

iPhone 7 Plus - $350

iPhone 7 - $350

iPhone 6S Plus - $250

iPhone 6S - $250

Samsung

Galaxy S10e - $600

Galaxy S10 - $600

Galaxy S10 Plus - $600

Galaxy Note 9 - $600

Galaxy S9 Plus - $350

Galaxy S9 - $350

Galaxy Note 8 - $350

Galaxy S8 Plus - $250

Galaxy S8 Active - $250

Galaxy S8 - $250

Galaxy S7 edge - $250

Galaxy S7 Active - $250

Galaxy S7 - $250

In addition to some of the biggest trade-in discounts, Samsung is also running a general promotion for those purchasing a Note10, Note10+, or Note10 5G, which can be taken advantage of even if you don't buy it from Samsung. Pre-orders made between 8/8/2019 and 8/22 2019 qualify for up to $150 in Samsung credit, plus 6 months of Spotify premium.

Verizon

Big red's outright pricing for the Note10 series is:

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

256 GB - $36.11/month for 36 months, $54.16 for 24 months, or $1299.99

512 GB - $$38.88/month for 36 months, $58.33 for 24 months, or $1399.99

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $45.83/month for 24 months, or $1,099.99 retail

512 GB - $49.99/month for 24 months, or $1,199.99 retail

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $39.58/month for 24 months, or $949.99 retail

The carrier is running a few promotions, though, that can net you a sizable discount.

If you purchase a Note10 on a payment plan, you can get a Galaxy Note10 (the small one) for free, or get $950 toward a different Note10 or Galaxy S10.

Pre-orders get a samsung.com gift voucher ($100 for the Note10, $150 for the Note10+ and Note10+ 5G)

Trade-in a phone on a Note10 pre-order for a $45o credit — "qualifying" devices only, though, and Verizon hasn't explained to us what that means.

T-Mobile

Prices for Samsung's latest at T-Mobile are:

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $149.99 down and $39.59/month for 24 months, or $1099.99

512 GB - $249.99 down and $39.59/month for 24 months, or $1,199.99

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $39.59/month for 24 months, or $949.99.

Promos on T-Mobile aren't quite as good as Verizon's, but they're an option for those tied to the carrier. They specifically don't stack, so you'll have to choose between them, but either can be used together with Samsung's $150 site credit/accessory promo.

Trade in a phone for up to $300 off a pre-order via one-time bill credit and Virtual Express Prepaid Mastercard

Purchase a Note10 or Note10+ on T-Mobile and get a Note10 or $950 in credit toward a Note10+ via bill credits (requires activation and 1-2 new lines, depending on your plan).

AT&T

AT&T won't have the 5G version of the Note10+ until later this year, but you can avail yourself of the other two models via the company's "AT&T Next" financing.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $36.67/month for 30 months

512 GB - $40/month for 30 months

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $32/month for 30 months

AT&T isn't marketing its promos quite so heavily as some of the other carriers.

You can get the same $150 Samsung.com credit that other carriers are explicitly promoting.

AT&T is also running a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on the Note10, but it the same $950 in credit toward eligible devices or a free 256 GB Note10 promotion that the other carriers are also promoting. It also has its own strings attached, like requiring an unlimited plan, and the phone you purchase must be on a "qualifying" installment plan.

Sprint

Sprint, as usual, has the latest devices for the lowest monthly prices, but it's a "Flex Lease," so you don't really own the phone. Sprint also will get the 5G version of the Note10+ at a later date, but it isn't available at launch.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $19.79/month (discounted via bill credit)

512 GB - $100 down and $26.04/month (discounted via bill credit)

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $26.04/month (discounted via bill credit)

Apart from that generally discounted pricing, the only promotion Sprint appears to be participating in is Samsung's $150 credit towards the accessories and products on the Samsung store.

Microsoft Store

Microsoft expressed quite a lot of love for Samsung at the Note10 launch event, and separate from service integrations, you can also pick up a Note10 at the Microsoft Store. There aren't any options for financing, but it could be convenient if there's a physical retail location near you.

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10

So far as promos go, Microsoft is just directing folks Samsung's $150 credit and 6 months of Spotify, it isn't running any of its own.

US Cellular

They may not serve the widest audience, but US Cellular also has the Note10 and Note10+ available for pre-order.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $16.66/month (after bill credits, $36.66 without) for 30 months, or $1099.99

512 GB - $19.99/month (after bill credits, $39.99 without) for 30 months or $1199.99

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $11.66/month (after bill credits $31.66 without) for 30 months, or $949.99

US Cellular is running one of the bigger carrier discounts on the Note10:

New subscribers that pre-order with a total plan with unlimited plus data can get $600 off in the form of bill credits.

Xfinity Mobile

If you've jumped ship to Comcast's MVNO (or you're thinking about it), then you can also pick up the Note10 and Note10+ there.

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $45.83/month for 24 months, or $1099.99

512 GB - $49.99/month for 24 months or $1199.99

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $39.58/month for 24 months, or $949.99

If you don't want to mess around with bill credits or trade-ins, Xfinity's Note10 promotion might be up your alley:

Get a $250 prepaid card for every Note10 you purchase (up to $1250, requires activation and 90 days of service, etc., lots of terms and conditions).

Best Buy

Lastly, you can pick up the Note10, Note10+, and even the Note10+ 5G at Best Buy, and even snag some of the carrier-specific deals in the process. You can get carrier financing options for Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T from Best Buy, or purchase unlocked and outright for a small discount on activation.

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

256 GB - Verizon only, $54.16 for 24 months, or $1299.99

512 GB - Verizon only, $58.33 for 24 months, or $1399.99

Galaxy Note10+

256 GB - $999.99 with activation or $1,099.99.

512 GB - $49.99/month for 24 months, or $1,199.99 retail

Galaxy Note10

256 GB - $849.99 with activation or $949.99

If you're trading a phone in for the Note10, Best Buy has one of the bigger total discounts available: