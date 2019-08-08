When Apple announced iOS 13, one of the things that caught my attention was its live lyric implementation in the music app. That was a logical step after the company's purchase of Shazam and I liked how it was integrated in the app instead of requiring a separate layer like Musixmatch. Now, that same functionality is making its way to Apple Music on Android, along with a dark theme.
You'll find the dark theme setting in (duh) Settings -> Theme, where you can choose it to be light, dark, or set by the battery saver. The Now Playing interface has also been changed to show live lyrics along with the music. The current lyric will be highlighted but you can still scroll, tap any line, and the song will jump to that moment.
You can grab the latest Apple Music version from the Play Store via the widget below.
- Thanks:
- Himanshu Singh,
- Mahmoud Itani
