The feature-packed Galaxy Note10 is finally here, and if you're planning to pick one up, you're gonna need a case. Seriously, were you planning on using a $900 phone naked? Spigen has plenty of high-quality cases and covers for protecting your shiny new device, from the barely-visible Liquid Crystal to the hardened Tough Armor.

Ultra Hybrid and Liquid Crystal

If you're worried about adding bulk to the already-huge Note10, don't fret. Spigen's Liquid Crystal (Note10, Note10+) is slim, lightweight, and fully transparent for showing off the Note10's crazy colors. There's also a glitter version (Note10, Note10+) if you need a little more sparkle in your life, the Ultra Hybrid (Note10, Note10+) for a bit more protection, and the Ultra Hybrid S (Note10, Note10+) with a super-handy kickstand.

Ultra Hybrid S, Slim Armor CS, and Thin Fit

For something grippier than a transparent case, Spigen's Liquid Air Armor case (Note10, Note10+) is an excellent option. The Thin Fit cover (Note10, Note10+) is great if you want to avoid the bulk and have a minimalist design. The Neo Hybrid (Note10, Note10+) and Rugged Armor (Note10, Note10+) are also long-time favorite designs.

If you're a wallet case kind of person, guess what, Spigen has those too! The Wallet S case (Note10, Note10+) is made of premium leather, with three card slots, room for cash, a magnetic strap, and even a kickstand. What else could you want in a case?

Rugged Armor, Neo Hybrid, and Liquid Armor

Finally, for the most protection possible, check out the Tough Armor case (Note10, Note10+). It uses a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate materials, combined with a shock-absorbing foam (a new feature for Spigen's cases), to offer the best drop and scratch resistance possible. There's also a reinforced kickstand on the back.

With a phone this smart, it’s time to make the smart choice to give you and your phone the best experience a case can bring. These aren’t just cases, they bring about a whole new way to experience your phone. You can see the full collection from the links below.