Reliable wireless security camera systems with HD video often cost an arm and a leg, but we have a deal in store to let secure your household without breaking the bank. Anker's eufyCam E two-camera bundle is currently available for $240 on Amazon, thanks to two coupons that let you save $60 on your purchase.

The eufyCam E features a 140° wide-angle lens that captures 1080p video for crisper images. Like some of its competitors, it also has night vision and two-way audio capabilities, so you can see what's going on at night and talk to visitors or potential intruders. Plus, it works with Alexa, so you'll be able to keep an eye on your yard directly from your Echo Show. Most importantly, the eufyCams don't require any subscription to work, and the package even includes a 16GB microSD card that can store up to a whole year of footage. You can even extend that capacity with cards of up to 128GB.

The bundle includes two wireless cameras, which can be mounted both indoors and outdoors, as they're designed to withstand harsh conditions thanks to their IP65 rating and ability to operate between -4°F and 122°F. The cameras connect to their HomeBase station and therefore won't require any Wi-Fi network to operate. You also won't need to worry about battery life, as the latter can reach a whole year without charging. Lastly, if someone tries to tamper with your eufyCam, the built-in accelerometer will trigger a 100-decibel siren for maximum protection.

To enjoy this discount, click on the link below and apply the on-page coupon to receive $40 off your purchase. Then, enter promo code EUFYCM88 during checking to get an extra $20 markdown, bringing the bundle's price down to just $240.