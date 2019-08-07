It's about showtime for Samsung as we find out just what has been true about the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ (and, not likely, but maybe, just maybe, the Note 10 Pro). If you've made it here and don't want to shuffle through YouTube to get a view of the Unpacked livestream, lucky you: we've got it right here.

We've got a cheat sheet right here to all the questions you still have about the Note10 based on intelligence we've gathered from rumors, leaks, and our sources.

Make sure to stay with Android Police through today and the next few days for extensive coverage of what the Galaxy Note10 can and cannot do, where you might want to buy one, and if it shakes out to be better or worse than other phones.