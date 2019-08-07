Facebook is one of the first ad networks to sue against click fraud

Fraudulent advertising is a big issue all around the web. Particularly click injection fraud is on the rise: Malicious developers create apps or programs that automatically click on invisible ads in their own products. Ad providers think users interacted with the provided content, and thus, they pay out money to said developers. While Google has been cracking down on these practices in the Play Store, Facebook is one of the first companies to file a lawsuit against two developers engaging in click injection fraud.

Hong Kong-based LionMobi and Singapore-based JediMobi both published fraudulent apps on the Play Store that engaged in the automated clicking practice. When Facebook detected the misuse of its Audience Network, the company banned the two developers from using its ads before suing them, and reimbursed the damaged parties. LionMobi even promoted its apps on Facebook, violating further policies.

While some of the developers' apps have been removed from the Play Store, others are still downloadable. It remains to be seen whether Google takes actions against them as well, since distributing malicious apps is a violation of Play Store rules, too.