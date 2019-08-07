There are only a few hours left before the Note10 is officially unveiled, but if you can't wait that long to learn the full details, here's something to keep you busy: Pictures showing the device in blue have leaked, though it's unclear whether that version will be available in all markets.

We already knew the device would come in black and silver, and new renders let us think the Note10 will also be available in dark blue. A pink version has also leaked last week, but this might be a special edition. In a recent tweet, leaker Evan Blass has published various images of the Note10, one of them showing a dark blue device with a matching stylus. Interestingly, another shot was of several S Pens in white, black, and blue, hinting the phone would be released in these three colors at launch. The other pictures showed a silver Note10, which we already saw a few weeks ago.

We're not sure whether all these versions will be available globally, but we'll know more about this later today. In the meantime, you can check our Note10 rumor roundup to read what we've heard about the device so far.