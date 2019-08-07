Article Contents
It's been quite a day with Galaxy Note10 news, but we have some app sales to get through. Today's list isn't all that special, but it might have something for someone out there. Enjoy.
Free
Apps
- G-Stomper Nord-Modular Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Games
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lil Big Invasion: A Rescue Adventure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Battle - Castle Defense Multiplayer Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- House of Fear: Surviving Predator PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Evin - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Croc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tube Repeat Player Premium - Loop, Floating Video. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 57° North $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Patchman vs. Red Circles $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Twinfold $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YANKAI'S PEAK. $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YANKAI'S TRIANGLE $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Toca - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MIUI 11 - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flatty - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Hybrid Launcher Prime $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Notification Icons Watch Face Theme Status Bubbles $1.95 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments