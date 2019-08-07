Electronic Arts has released a guild management app on Android that ties directly into its PC and console game Anthem. For those out of the loop, Anthem is a loot-shooter from BioWare that was released this past February to poor reviews. That rough start never actually got any better, and so many gamers claim that the game is dead. Apparently, there are still enough players to warrant a guild management app from EA, and so the title is readily available for those that are interested.
As you can see in the images above, Anthem App is a guild management application that was designed to make it easy to create your own guild, join a guild, chat with your companions, and even squad up with your mates for a session in-game, all from the comfort of your Android device. From the outset this app appears to offer exactly what's detailed on the Play Store, though there are a couple of user reviews that mention trouble with sign-ins and guild names, so your mileage may vary. If you'd like to pick it up today, feel free to click the download button in the widget below.
Developer: ELECTRONIC ARTS
Price: Free
Comments