As you can see in the images above, Anthem App is a guild management application that was designed to make it easy to create your own guild, join a guild, chat with your companions, and even squad up with your mates for a session in-game, all from the comfort of your Android device. From the outset this app appears to offer exactly what's detailed on the Play Store, though there are a couple of user reviews that mention trouble with sign-ins and guild names, so your mileage may vary. If you'd like to pick it up today, feel free to click the download button in the widget below.