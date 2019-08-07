If you carry several devices with you and are looking for an external battery to charge them all at once, Anker's PowerCore+ 26800mAh power bank is the one for you. Not only will it charge your phone, tablet, and accessories, it can even fill up a computer to keep all or your electronics powered up. It just dropped to $65 on Amazon, which is $22 less than its usual price.

Thanks to its 18W Quick Charge 3.0 and two PowerIQ ports, it can rapidly charge up to three devices at the same time, and the large 26,800mAh capacity means it has enough power to fill up a phone up to seven times. The PowerCore+ can even charge a MacBook, but you'll need need to use a USB-C adapter sold separately to do so, as it doesn't have such a port.

In addition to the power bank, you'll also get a wall charger in the box, as well as Micro USB cable for added convenience. Unfortunately, you won't find any USB-C ports on this product, but a more expensive version offering them exists, if you're willing to pay $130 for it.

Given the power bank's capacity, the number of ports, and the fact that it comes with a wall charger, this is a pretty sweet deal. We're not sure how long it'll last for, but we recommend not waiting too long before your purchase.