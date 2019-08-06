Back in April Blizzard Entertainment released Rise of the Shadows, the first expansion in the Year of the Dragon. Today the second expansion Saviors of Uldum has arrived. You can expect new quests, spells, and plagues, as well as a new keyword, Reborn. Of course, there's also 135 new cards to play with, and if you log in today, you'll receive a random Legendary Quest card.
The video above contains an expansion overview for Saviors of Uldum, so should provide a good idea of what to expect from today's update. Clearly, the League of Explorers have returned, and thanks to the addition of the new keyword Reborn, minions can now return to life for the very first time. The new spell type Plagues should also allow for some enjoyable destruction, and the inclusion of new quests means you'll be able to earn some nifty rewards. Sadly it would appear that Blizzard won't add a solo adventure to Saviors of Uldum until September, but really there should be enough content in today's update to keep people busy for the next month.
The League of Explorers have arrived to put an end to the perilous plagues and pernicious plans set in motion by Arch-Villain Rafaam and his band of nefarious ne’er-do-wells. Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Saviors of Uldum, is now live!
Here’s a glimpse at what you can expect to dig up in the churning dunes and dusty tombs of Uldum:
· New Quests – Every adventurer worth their sand needs a good quest. Embark on a new exciting adventure and earn a new Hero power as your reward!
· New Spells, Plagues – Thanks to the malicious machinations of Arch-Villain Rafaam and the League of E.V.I.L., devastating plagues have been unleashed upon the land. Now bend them to your will and wreak havoc on the board!
· New Keyword, Reborn – Desert magics seeping into the tombs and crypts of Uldum have created fearsome death-defying Reborn minions. After the first time they’re destroyed, these minions will return to life with 1 Health remaining.
· Familiar Mechanics Revisited – Brand-new lackeys, quests, no-duplicate cards, and other familiar mechanics are back for you to explore in Saviors of Uldum.
Legendary Launch Reward and Quest
Starting today, log into Hearthstone and receive a random Legendary Quest card. Starting your Saviors of Uldum Legendary Quest will grant you three Saviors of Uldum card packs!
New Solo Adventure “Tombs of Terror” – Coming Soon!
Light your torches and prepare to head off on another epic adventure in the dusty and dangerous crypts of Uldum, Hearthstone’s newest solo adventure, Tombs of Terror, is launching this September!
Press Release
Dust off your gear, don your sunblock, and keep the water coming, because E.V.I.L. is afoot in the deserts of Uldum! Hot off the brazen theft of Dalaran, Arch-Villain Rafaam and the League of E.V.I.L. have arrived in the ancient land, and they plan to unleash terrible plagues that could spell the doom of Azeroth!
But fear not—Azeroth’s unlikeliest heroes will rise to the occasion! In Saviors of Uldum™, the newest expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card game Hearthstone®, players will reunite with Reno Jackson, Elise Starseeker, Sir Finley, and Brann Bronzebeard as they attempt to set things right. As the newest members of the League of Explorers, players will be equipped with 135 swelteringly hot new cards—including intriguing new Quests—and thrilling new gameplay mechanics, all to be harnessed for the greater good.
BRAVE THE DESERT SANDS AND DECK BUILDING
- PERILOUS PLAGUES – Survive (or set off!) Plague cards with huge, board-sweeping actions that affect all minions on the board.
- IT’S ALIVE! – Restless mummified minions with the Reborn keyword will come back to life (with just 1 health remaining) upon being defeated.
- EXPANDING THE QUEST LOG – Even the odds against the League of E.V.I.L. with all-new Quests, a returning mechanic featuring game-changing objective cards that are now easier to achieve and reward players with powerful alternate Hero Powers.
JOIN RANKS WITH THE LEAGUE OF EXPLORERS
Saviors of Uldum, the second chapter in Hearthstone’s year-long story line, picks up where the latest expansion, Rise of Shadows™, and its corresponding Solo Adventure, The Dalaran Heist™, left off.
Saviors of Uldum card packs will be winnable in Hearthstone’s Arena mode starting on launch day, and players can purchase them with in-game gold or real money.
Starting with launch on August 6 for a limited time, players can log in to claim a random Legendary Quest card. In addition, a quest chain will become available that rewards players with three Saviors of Uldum card packs.
SAVE AZEROTH IN THE TOMBS OF TERROR
Saviors of Uldum’s corresponding Solo Adventure, Tombs of Terror, will launch in September. Stay tuned for more details next month. Dig up more information at www.saviorsofuldum.com.
