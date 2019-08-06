We've been tracking developments with Motorola's Android One phones in the pipeline. One of them is the Motorola One Action, a phone with a 21:9 full HD display with "hole-punched" selfie camera, three rear cameras — including a wide-angle "Action Cam" — a mid-range Samsung Exynos processor, and various memory configurations. We now have better views of the device and our first idea at how much an Action might cost.

Those angles and details come from WinFuture editor and veteran leaks reporter Roland Quandt. The pictures depict standard media poses for the device in black and white colors. We also hear of blue and gold colors coming along.

Some of the other specs previously mentioned include a USB-C port and a 3,500mAh battery. There's also a headphone jack on the device, too.

Quandt purportedly was able to pull from Amazon.de that the Motorola One Action with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost 299 euros and become available from September 13, likely after a debut at IFA 2019. No pricing was given for two other configurations: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the other with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.