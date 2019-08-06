



For travelers that loved the Google Trips app for its travel planning and helpful discovery features, it's probably going to come as disappointing news that the search giant is making preparations to discontinue the app. The latest version update to Trips includes messaging that will inform users that the app is scheduled to be shut down and encourages users to seek out the features in other Google products.

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk. All screenshots and images are real unless otherwise stated, and images are only altered to remove personal information.

Shutting down

The messaging is pretty clear. New text in the APK's resources spell out the intent to "say goodbye" to Google Trips and references looking for the features in other Google products. By and large, this is a reference to the newly launched trip planning service at google.com/travel. Google Maps has also introduced a number of travel and discovery features and will likely take up any slack left behind by the web service.

strings < string name = " activity_label_sunset " > We\'re saying goodbye to Google Trips </ string >

< string name = " sunset_title " > Google Trips will say goodbye </ string >

< string name = " sunset_dialog_title " > We\'re saying goodbye to Google Trips %1$s </ string >

< string name = " sunset_dialog_title_past " > We\'ve said goodbye to Google Trips </ string >

< string name = " sunset_content " > %1$s we\'ll stop supporting this app </ string >

< string name = " sunset_content_big " > %1$s we\'ll stop supporting this app. Tap to learn more. </ string >

< string name = " sunset_dialog_body_text " > Many of your favorite features will live on in other Google products. </ string > < activity android: name = " com.google.android.apps.travel.onthego.activities.SunsetActivity " android: exported = " false " android: label = " @string/activity_label_sunset " android: launchMode = " singleTask " android: parentActivityName = " com.google.android.apps.travel.onthego.activities.MainActivity " android: theme = " @style/CommonTheme " />

The shutdown shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that Google effectively avoided mentioning the app in its announcement of the new website, which happens to resemble the app in many ways. Furthermore, the install count from the Play Store remains in the 5 million to 10 million bucket — which is very low compared to most other Google apps — and usage numbers even among remaining have been rumored to be quite low.

While a fully online website offers some advantages, it will likely create challenges for travelers that relied on a native app so they wouldn't have to use an always-on data connection.

No date is given for the shutdown, but Google will surely reveal more details once an official announcement is ready.

