We all know the feeling. Our favorite team has a game scheduled today, but we have some other obligation at the same time and there's no way we can get out of it. So we load our favorite sports app or we open Google and keep refreshing the search page for the match score. Google started remedying this by allowing us to pin live scores to our homescreen and then adding support for multiple pinned matches. Now, it's going one step further by letting us choose teams whose matches we want pinned automatically.

Next time your team is playing a game, pin the score to your homescreen, then tap on the floating box. The white scoreboard has a new expandable section with "Automatically pin future matches." Upon opening it, you can select the team(s) you want to keep an eye on.

We've seen this with MLB, football, and cricket matches (i.e. sports that have active games around now), but there's no reason it shouldn't also work for basketball, American football, and any other sports whose score can usually be pinned. You get to select as many teams as you want in different sports, but as far as I can see, there's no central setting where you can check all your automatically pinned teams and disable them. You'll have to wait until a game pops up and turn it off there.

Also, since we just spotted this, we haven't yet seen how well it works — we need to wait a couple of days for our teams to have another game. But technically, you shouldn't have to do anything for your team's score to be pinned on your screen a short while before each upcoming match.