Amazon invests a ton of money into services like Prime Video and Amazon Photos for them not to get used. So, if you have a Prime Student subscription to get magic markers, USB drives, and self-care packages rushed over to your dorm in two days or less, perhaps consider getting Amazon Music Unlimited. The company is cutting the price of the add-on to just 99 cents per month.

Just like Apple Music and Spotify, Amazon contracts with labels to access over 50 million tracks and a bounty of playlists for streaming. This library is available to regular Prime members for $7.99 a month, less than what the competing services have advertised. But the company has lagged behind when it came to student discounts until now.

So, if you haven't already gotten a Prime Student account, you can enter into a 6-month free trial and then add on a 3-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited before paying 99 cents monthly.