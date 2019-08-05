This morning the pre-registration listing for the pixel-based platformer Witcheye popped up on the Play Store, and in the last hour, the developer Peter Malamud Smith tweeted that the game will be officially released on August 15th. What's interesting is that this is the same dev that worked on the viral hit The Great Gatsby for NES, as well as a few well-received iOS puzzle games, so this isn't their first rodeo.

The newly-released trailer above should provide a solid idea of what to expect from the upcoming mobile platformer Witcheye. You'll begin your adventure as a spurned witch that was recently transformed into a flying eyeball by a smarmy knight and wizard. This unscrupulous group has also stolen the witch's spell ingredients. It will be up to you to guide the witch through fifty different levels as you slay enemies, hunt down hidden secrets, and exact revenge on that awful knight and wizard. Mini-bosses as well as fully-fledged bosses are included, which should keep things interesting, and if you find things are too easy, there's going to be a bonus hard mode as well as a speedrun feature.

Currently, there's little word how the title will be monetized on Android, but if you venture on over to the iOS listing, you'll see that it's priced at $2.99. Ideally, this is how much the Android version will cost at launch, though discrepancies happen all the time. What we do know is that the game will land on the Play Store on August 15th, and so far it's looking like it should be a premium release.

If you're big into 2D platformers, or simply love pixel-art games, Witcheye is a title you're going to want to keep an eye on. As we near the official release I'm hoping that more details will come to light, as I'm still left wondering if the game will support physical controllers. While the Play Store description alludes to a unique touchscreen control system, it would be nice to know if you can fall back to something more tactile. I suppose we'll find out soon enough, so stay tuned for further details, should they arise.