You may not have heard of it, but The Black Widow is an upcoming true crime murder mystery game that will land on Android on August 1st for $1.99. It's a title that will clearly offer a disturbing atmosphere, and what's really interesting about this upcoming release is that players will get to investigate the real-life case of Australia's first female serial killer Louisa Collins by interviewing her through the use of an onscreen spirit board.

If you watch the trailer above, you'll get a glimpse of The Black Widow's gameplay. As you can see, a digital representation of Louisa Collins actually talks to the player. It will be your job to solve the murder case by asking Louisa for real answers. The case, of course, has to do with the murder of multiple husbands who experienced the same symptoms before their death, but the game is designed to have the player question their own prejudices while inquiring about the details surrounding the case, insinuating that sexism may have played a factor in Louisa's conviction. I suppose if you'd like to find out whether or not this assumption is reality-based, you'll have to play the game.

While I can't say that I'm a huge fan of murder mystery games, The Black Widow sounds like it will offer an interesting take on the genre. Taking advantage of a real-life case as the basis for the game's story should add a level of creepiness that's going to be hard to beat. While I'm unsure of the developer's motives with the way the title is designed to have players question their own prejudices while also possibly rewriting history, there's no doubt that this design and story will offer something a little different than the majority of titles that land on the Play Store, and for that I'm thankful.