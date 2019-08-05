It's the 5th of the month of August 2019 and that means Google is pushing out a bunch of updates for your Android device. The latest Android Security Bulletin has been issued along with the latest Pixel Update Bulletin. For the most part, it's a quiet run this time around prior to the official launch of Android Q, though Pixel 3a and 3a XL users might see some more battery savings with this update.
All Pixel users should see some improvements to the Wi-Fi usage experience with regards to saved networks and when entering into an online portal for commercially-based networks (unless you make everyone sign in with their social media creds on your home network, you cretin). The Pixel 3a and 3a XL in particular have been targeted for sleep mode improvements — perhaps, we surmise, as a response to reports of random device shutdowns in the past few months. It would be nice to see that issue finally nipped off.
You can check out the full Android Security Bulletin here — more media framework vulnerabilities have been patched — and the Pixel Update Bulletin here. Factory and OTA images are currently available for all Pixel devices. The build number for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL is PQ3B.190801.002. Every other Pixel device has been assigned build number PQ3A.190801.002.
For the record, OnePlus released this month's security update to its applicable phones prior to the Pixels receiving theirs.
