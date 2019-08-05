If you're looking for a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds, Origem has you covered with its premium HS-3 wireless earbuds. We've partnered with Origem to give away 10 pairs of the headphones, but if you want a pair right now, we also have an exclusive coupon code that takes 40% off the usual price.

The Origem HS-3 is equipped with 10mm graphene drivers, powered by a CSR8675 audio chipset with DSP and Bluetooth 5.0 support. You can also say "Hello VoiceQ" at any time to play/pause music, accept/reject calls, and trigger your phone's virtual assistant. The controls also function as a remote shutter for your phone's camera app, which you certainly don't see on most earbuds. When it comes time to recharge the earbuds, it only takes 30 minutes to completely top up.

The design gives you a secure and comfortable fit, with an adjustable earhook made from a nickel-titanium alloy. Four sets of ear tips are included in the box. Finally, the whole unit is IPX5 water-resistant, and charges up to four times faster than most other Bluetooth headphones.

If you want the headphones right now, we have an exclusive coupon code for you. When you buy the Origem HS-3 on Amazon, enter code APORIGEM at checkout to drop the price to $59 (Update: Origem is sold out, the earbuds are only available from third-party sellers).

Origem HS-3 headphones giveaway

