Participating in the latest betas is always a fun, but not risk-free endeavor. You get to try out things before anyone else and observe how a software evolves before it's released to the public. Android Q's gestures, for example, have seen several iterations across beta versions and now the most recent gestures are making their way to the Nokia 8.1 with the latest Beta 5.
If you have an eligible Nokia 8.1 (model TA-1119, TA-1121, or TA-1128) and you were already part of the developer program, you can upgrade from Beta 3 to 5 and get the latest corner gesture for triggering Google Assistant, among many other improvements. Those of you who had not yet enrolled in the beta will need to wait a bit before an update from Pie to Beta 5 is made available.
You can read more about the program and join via HMD/Nokia's Android developer preview page.
Dear developers! The latest Android Q developer preview (Beta 5) is now available on the Nokia 8.1. Get ready to summon Google Assistant with just a swipe from either of the bottom corners of the device. https://t.co/8hLFafgO2d#GetSmart #Nokiamobile #AndroidQ pic.twitter.com/PCU674uI9U
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 5, 2019
Comments