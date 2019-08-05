HTC just can't catch a break. The company has been bleeding money for years, and even though it hasn't released a new flagship phone in some time, it's also struggling to deliver software updates to its existing lineup. HTC is now caught up in a patent dispute, causing all of its phones to be pulled from sale in the United Kingdom.

The company fighting HTC is IPCom GmbH & Co. KG, which specializes in intellectual property licensing and R&D. The details of this particular legal dispute aren't too interesting, but HTC agreed at one point to only sell phones in the UK that didn't violate IPCom's patents (specifically, patents originally created for car phones). IPCom now alleges that HTC failed to "play by the rules" and has a "disregard for the law by contravening a UK court ruling".

HTC's website lists every phone as "out of stock" (Source: BBC)

HTC told the BBC, "We are proactively investigating an infringement claim by a third party with respect to a single handset model." In the meantime, HTC's website now lists all phones as out of stock, though Amazon UK still has a few models left. I know many of you out there were just rushing to get a new medicore budget phone, but you'll just have to sit tight.