Essential might not have a new phone to sell you, but it does have a free OTA update today. Google has started rolling out the latest Android patches, and Essential has them ready for the Essential Phone, as tradition dictates. Don't expect new features, but security is pretty important, too.
August security update is now available for Open Market and Sprint users. Check your Essential Phone for the update. pic.twitter.com/Doc5I2Zvou
— Essential (@essential) August 5, 2019
We're coming up on the Essential Phone's second anniversary. Most phones only get moderately fast updates for the first year, and it drops off quickly after that. Essential is still offering OTAs in lockstep with the Pixel, which is impressive. It's unclear if Essential would still be s speedy if it had a second phone to support, but maybe we'll find out someday. Maybe.
The OTA is available for both unlocked and Sprint-branded Essential Phone variants. Just head to the update menu and get the latest version of Android Pie.
Comments