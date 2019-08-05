Got AT&T? Use Spotify? The carrier is looking to boost the appeal of its top-of-the-line wireless plan by making Spotify Premium subscriptions free as an option for its Unlimited &More Premium package.

Unlimited &More Premium features unlimited talk, text, and data (with traffic-based throttling after 22GB of use in a month), plus the ability to stream dozens of TV channels and on-demand programming via its WatchTV app. It also covers the cost of a monthly subscription for one of six services: Cinemax, HBO, Pandora Premium, Showtime, Starz, and VRV. With the addition of Spotify Premium and its millions of albums, music videos, and podcasts, that makes seven options.

Of course, you'll have to be willing to pay up to $80 per month for a single line after autopay and paperless billing credits. For four lines, it's $190 monthly, or roughly $48 per line.

AT&T is also springing on 6-month free trials of Spotify Premium to eligible customers, so if you haven't taken part in a prior Spotify trial and don't want to partake in the &More business, keep an eye out in your email.