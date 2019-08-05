Another week is here, so that means it's time for another evening app sales. Today's list features Baldur's Gate and Neverwinter Nights, two excellent RPGs.
Free
Apps
- Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scalar Pro — Advanced Calculator & Math Scripts $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Roll For It! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- King Arthur : The Sword Master $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fire Free Fall Pro -Easter Special $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Dungeon 2019 : RPG Adventure $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hot Air Balloon 3d Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- ReMix KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Veno - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BOLT Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexa Icon Pack : Hexagonal $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Biorhythms next generation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PowerBall Picker $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Daily Workouts $19.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Numerology By Billy Lie $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Chess Coach Pro (Professional version) $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
