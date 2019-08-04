Article Contents
- 1 Games
- 1.1 GUNDAM BATTLE: GUNPLA WARFARE
- 1.2 Hamsterdam
- 1.3 Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- 1.4 EQQO
- 1.5 Raiders of the North Sea
- 1.6 Bark Park
- 1.7 LEGO® HIDDEN SIDE™
- 1.8 Cutting Floor - Time Killer
- 1.9 Idle Rancher
- 1.10 Detonation
- 1.11 The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands
- 1.12 Yokai Dungeon
- 1.13 Faily Rocketman
- 1.14 Super Mecha Champions
- 1.15 Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
- 1.16 Gigantic X
- 1.17 Hovercraft: Getaway
- 1.18 Coffee Craze - Idle Barista Tycoon
- 1.19 Idle Bowling
- 2 WTF Game Of The Week
- 3 Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!
Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the very first Gundam title to reach mobile devices in the West, an adorable kung-fu rhythm game, not to mention a premium RPG port designed around the Battle Chasers comic book series. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.
Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.
Games
GUNDAM BATTLE: GUNPLA WARFARE
Android Police coverage: Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare and its free-to-play mecha combat charges onto the Play Store
Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare is the first Gundam game to land on the Play Store in the West. This is a free-to-play collection-based 3D brawler that doesn't stray far from the genre's norms. What this means is that you can expect heavy use of collection aspects that revolve around the building and fighting of plastic robot models. A stamina system and a bunch of in-app purchases are included.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99
Hamsterdam
Android Police coverage: Hamsterdam is an adorable beat 'em up rhythm game, and it just landed on the Play Store
Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Battle Chasers: Nightwar is coming to Android as a premium release
Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an excellent turn-based RPG that plays similarly to the classic titles from the '90s. Of course, you can expect exemplary graphics that suit the current crop of RPGs available on consoles and PC, which is why the Android port for Battle Chasers: Nightwar is such an exceptional release. So if you're looking for a console RPG experience on mobile, this is it.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs
EQQO
Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs
Raiders of the North Sea
Raiders of the North Sea comes from Dire Wolf Digital, and it's the latest digital board game adaptation from the studio. The gameplay revolves around worker placement, so it will be up to the player to assemble a crew and outfit a longboat so that they can raid settlements for gold and fame. Just keep in mind that this is a game that excels on larger screens, which means it's best played on a tablet or Chromebook.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Bark Park
Bark Park is a new arcade-strategy game that's available on the Play Store as an early-access release. This means the game isn't finished yet, though you can install it to get a look at what's on offer. The goal of this release is to mark your territory while also collecting power-ups and battling your many enemies. It's a simple setup that works well as a time-waster.
Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs
LEGO® HIDDEN SIDE™
Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs
Cutting Floor - Time Killer
Cutting Floor is billed as a simple game, and I have to agree. The goal is to survive as long as you can by tapping on the screen as your square turns a corner. If you cut a corner too sharp, you'll lose some of your body, and if you lose it all, it's game over.
Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs
Idle Rancher
Idle Rancher offers a Kawaii theme with its idle tapping gameplay, which results in an adorable time waster where growing crops and earning money are your goal. It's an uncomplicated setup that should be familiar to any seasoned idle game player, and unlike the majority of free-to-play idle games on the Play Store, there are no in-app purchases in this release.
Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs
Detonation
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece
The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands
The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands reminds me of the text-based game A Dark Room, but with graphics in tow. Much like its text-based inspiration, you'll have to build your settlement, manage your workers, and gather resources, all so you can survive the monsters that attack during the night. It's a common setup, but I have to say the graphics help to flesh out the classic text-based adventure gameplay.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece
Yokai Dungeon
Yokai Dungeon is an adorable dungeon crawler that offers 20 playable heroes and randomized levels. Of course, you can also expect a story that revolves around Japanese folklore, which is where the Yokai come in. It will be your job to destroy these Yokai by pushing blocks into these enemies. The setup is similar to a Sokoban game, with the added bonus of RPG mechanics.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99
Faily Rocketman
Faily Rocketman is a casual arcade game where the player navigates a rocketship through space. Just tap on the screen to move your ship to the left or right to dodge the game's many obstacles, and once your ship makes it into outer space, you can expect even more obstructions to avoid. Simply put, Faily Rocketman is a free-to-play physics-based endless runner where reaching the high score is your goal.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $6.99
Super Mecha Champions
Super Mecha Champions is a new free-to-play release from NetEase that offers over-the-top mecha battles. The game's graphics are phenomenal, and the touchscreen controls work well, though this is a NetEase release, which means in-app purchases are indeed present. Luckily the gameplay is pretty fun, so if you're the type that can easily ignore IAPs, you may want to give this game a look.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99
Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99
Gigantic X
Gigantic X is a top-down shooter that offers smooth action and a sci-fi theme. There are three unique characters to choose from that each contains their own unique abilities. You'll spend the majority of your time fighting wave after wave of baddies until you reach a boss, and then it's game on. A variety of weapons and armor are available, but of course, you'll have to put in the work to obtain the best equipment.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99
Hovercraft: Getaway
Hovercraft: Getaway is an enjoyable little combat racing game that offers customizable vehicles and physics-based gameplay. Your job is to take down your many foes by blasting them to pieces with your six equipable weapons. There are many weapons to choose from, which allows for a good bit of strategy since there are so many workable builds on offer.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99
Coffee Craze - Idle Barista Tycoon
Coffee Craze is an idle tapping game that is centered around the successful running of multiple coffee shops. You'll get the chance to upgrade and customize your shops to your liking, and as you improve your equipment, community satisfaction with your business should improve. Eventually, you will run multiple shops at the same time to become an idle barista tycoon.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99
Idle Bowling
Idle games must be extremely easy to develop because the Play Store is absolutely filled with them. Idle Bowling just arrived this week, and much like its contemporaries, you'll spend the majority of your time tapping on buttons to grow your numbers. Of course, a bowling theme is included, which is just about all that separates this release from the crowd.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99
WTF Game Of The Week
Home Runtaro
Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs
Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!
If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.
Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.
- the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago
- it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop
Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].
1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.
Comments