If you still haven't purchased a smart speaker or want to get an extra one, today's your lucky day, as Rakuten is running an offer that lets you get the Google Home Mini for just $20. This is even cheaper than the ongoing deal for $25 apiece, thanks to an additional 20% off.

The Mini is almost always on sale, but paying $20 for one is a steal. The product is a great option if you're looking for a hands-free assistant and don't need outstanding audio quality. And even if you do, you can always connect them to external speakers using a cable, Bluetooth, or WiFi — it's actually what I've done at home with my Cast-enabled speaker.

If you want to snatch one, click on the links below and use coupon code HOME20 when checking out. The offer is valid on both Chalk and Charcoal colors, but you can also grab a two-pack bundle in Chalk, Charcoal or Aqua for approximately $40.