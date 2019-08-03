If can't decide between getting a smart speaker or a display, the Echo Spot is a great compromise, as it's compact yet offers the same features as a larger intelligent screen. The device is designed to fit almost anywhere, and this deal will make its price almost as small as its size: Newegg is running a flash sale on the Echo Spot, selling it for just $90, which is $40 cheaper than its regular price.

If you're not familiar with the Echo Spot, it can be described as a hybrid between the Echo Dot and Show, as it offers most of its larger sibling's features and crams it into a more compact footprint. The product has a 2.5" screen, a front-facing camera for video calls, a 2W speaker for audio playback, and can also be connected to external devices using the headphone jack or Bluetooth. It'll be a great companion in the kitchen while cooking, or an intelligent smart clock by the bed to watch the news in the morning. Of course, it has full integration with Alexa and control smart home products, including cameras and doorbells.

The deal is valid through Wednesday and requires you to use coupon code NEFPCA79 when checking out.