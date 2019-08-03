Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a Substratum-like theming app for Samsung Galaxy devices, a note app from Post-it, and a mobile remote app from AirDroid. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Apps

Hex Installer - #bodhisattva_ OneUI

Android Police coverage: Hex Installer enables Substratum-like theming for Samsung Galaxy phones

Hex Installer is a theming app for Samsung devices that taps into OneUI. The thing about OneUI is that you can only officially theme it through downloadable themes. If you want to customize only a few colors, there really isn't an option available. That is until now. Hex Installer makes it easy to edit the colors of your themes for both Samsung's UI and any supporting app. This means you can change the theme in over 60 different apps to better suit your personal tastes, and best of all, no root is required.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $12.99

Post-it®

Android Police coverage: Post-it releases Android app to scan and organize sticky notes, only five years after iOS

If you've ever wanted the simplicity of a Post-it note on your phone, I have some good news. An official Post-it note app is now available on the Google Play Store, and you can use it to take all manner of colored notes, to then store them on a digital whiteboard for later use. It's a simple note app that offers precisely what you would expect of an official Post-it app, and it's entirely free to use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

AirDroid Remote Support

Android Police coverage: AirDroid launches new screen mirroring app for remote tech support

AirDroid Remote Support comes from SAND Studio, and it ties into the company's AirMirror service so that users can easily remote into other mobile devices directly from an Android phone. Simply install this app on the device you would like to remote into, and then install AirMirror on the device you would like to control remote access from. Just keep in mind that after the 24-hour test period, you'll have to subscribe to the AirMirror service to retain access.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Squarespace

Android Police coverage: Squarespace's new website editing app is now available on Android [APK Download]

Squarespace has released a new app designed for website editing. So if you've been looking for an official app that will let you edit and publish on your Squarespace site, this is it. The app even supplies easy access to customer support; should you require help with your website or account.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Vectorify da home!

Vectorify da home is an interesting wallpaper app where users can create static wallpapers out of the many vector images contained within the app. So if you're into minimal setups on your Android devices, you're going to want to check out this app. It's also open-source , which means you can contribute to the project as well as report bugs to the developer.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Night Vision / ToF Viewer

Night Vision / ToF Viewer can render ToF sensor data using the Camera2 API. What you get is an app that offers a pseudo night vision feature, if you're into that sort of thing. Just keep in mind that not every Android device that contains a ToF sensor and Camera2 API supports the app, so your mileage may vary.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Space Weather Reporter

If you're like me and love to delve into all sorts of weird facts, you may want to check out Space Weather Reporter. The app is designed to stay up to date with the latest space weather events by pulling its information from DONKI (the Database Of Notifications, Knowledge, and Information). So if you'd like to read about coronal mass ejections, solar flares, geomagnetic storms, interplanetary shocks, high-speed streams, magnetopause crossings, radiation belt enhancements, and solar energetic particles, this is indeed the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LUCIDPIX 3D Photo Generator

LUCIDPIX 3D Photo Generator is a new app in early access that makes it easy to create 3D photos. You can even add 3D frames to these 3D photos to complete the look. On top of this, you can use the app to view 3D images created by other users, which makes this app the perfect solution for all of your 3D photo needs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

T-Mobile Play

Android Police coverage: T-Mobile is adding bloatware next to the Google Discover feed on its REVVLRY phones

T-Mobile Play is a new release meant for T-Mobile's REVVLRY phones, which means it's a tie-in product. This app serves as an additional tab on the REVVLRY's Google Discovery feed, which then serves up pertinent T-Mobile news. This release is basically shovelware for a new device, and the fact that it's listed on the Play Store simply means that T-Mobile can push out updates to the app with ease.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

LEGO® TECHNIC® Control+

LEGO TECHNIC Control+ is a tie-in app for LEGO's line of TECHNIC Control+ vehicles . You can use this app to operate those vehicles, as well as complete challenges and unlock reward badges. Basically, LEGO has gamified the use of its toys through this app while also offering a toy line that should promote a youngster's tech interest.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

