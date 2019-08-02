A year ago, I wrote about the preview build for Grand Mountain Adventure, a gorgeous skiing game that most definitely deserved the attention. In March of this year, the game was officially launched on the Google Play Store and has so far amassed over 300,000 downloads with a solid 4.4-star rating. Suffice to say it's a quality release, and over the previous weekend, one of the developers created a post on Reddit that outlined an upcoming update that will add in snowboarding, twin-tip skiing, and maybe even a few new mountains.
Sneak peek of snowboarding which is on its way!
Posted by Grand Mountain Adventure on Saturday, July 20, 2019
Above you can watch a sneak-peak video for Grand Mountain Adventure's upcoming snowboarding gameplay. It's a short clip but should provide an idea of what's to be expected. We also know that twin-tip skiing should be coming as well as controller support and a few smaller tweaks, plus the possibility of some new mountains. As of yet, no official date has been provided for this update, though it would appear that an iOS port should accompany this work, so there's a possibility we'll receive our update around the same time the iOS version lands.
- Source:
Comments