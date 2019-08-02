It seems like almost every hour, some new small-town bank in the US backwoods picks up support for Google Pay. Well over two thousand financial institutions already work with Google's payment platform, including all the big names you expect, but a few more of smaller stature have been recently added. For those with an account at one of the banks listed below, it's time to celebrate.
The full list of banks spotted since our last update a few weeks ago is just below:
- Bay Atlantic FCU
- Canton Co-Operative Bank
- Down East Credit Union
- First Federal Bank & Trust
- First Pioneers FCU
- Fort Lee FCU
- Hillsboro Bank
- Hudson River Community CU
- Infirst Bank
- Insight Credit Union
- KBR Heritage FCU
- Lisbon Community FCU
- Meridia Community Federal Credit Union
- Morganton Savings Bank
- Mutual Credit Union
- National Bank of Coxsackie
- People Driven Credit Union
- Pioneer Bank & Trust (SD)
- The First State Bank
- Wahoo State Bank
- William Penn Bank
Eight more financial institutions have been added in the last day:
- Farmers & Merchants Bank & Trust (IA)
- Farmers and Merchants Bank (AR)
- Heartland Bank (OH)
- MembersFirst Credit Union (GA)
- Peoples Community FCU
- Riverside Credit Union
- Summit Bank
- The Education Credit Union
Customers at these banks can enjoy the convenience of in-store contactless payments from Google Pay. If you don't already have the app, for some reason, it can be downloaded over on the Play Store, or you can get the latest version from APK Mirror.
