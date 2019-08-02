If you're looking for a pair of super-inexpensive Bluetooth earbuds that still offer a decent set of features, including IPX7 water-resistance, Xcentz has just the headphones for you. We've partnered with the company to give away 20 pairs of IPX7-rated earbuds, and if you want to get them now, we have an exclusive coupon code that drops the price to just $21 on Amazon.

These earbuds use one of the newest Qualcomm radios for full Bluetooth 5.0 support, which improves connectivity and wireless range. The battery life is also excellent, with up to six hours on a single charge, and 10 minutes of charging gives you an entire hour of playback.

The design is IPX7 water-resistant, so rain and sweat won't damage the internal components. The earbuds also latch together magnetically, so they can be worn around your neck easily when not in use. Three sizes of ear tips are included in the box as well.

We're giving away a few pairs, but if you want to buy one outright, we have an exclusive coupon code for you. When you buy the Xcentz earbuds on Amazon, just enter code MSN7PED2 at checkout to get 30% off the original price.

The contest will run from July 30th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on August 2nd, 2019. 20 winners will be selected, and each will receive one pair of Xcentz Bluetooth earbuds. The contest is only open to residents of the United States, excluding territories. Good luck!

Xcentz IPX7 Earbuds

