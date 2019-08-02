Article Contents
Welcome to the first app sales roundup of August. Today's list is quite long and features some notable items, including both Majesty fantasy sim games (both of which are excellent) and the sequel to Star Traders. You'll find them in bold below.
Free
Apps
- unitMeasure - Offline Material Unit Converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Whatever... Voice To Do List $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Italian-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Korean-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- VR Sport Tuning Cars Show $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flags for Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Toy Of War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Word Search Champion PRO $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bricks Crash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 4Goats Forever $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demong Hunter VIP - Action RPG $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demong Hunter 3 - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes - VIP Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Horux Black - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- ColorX Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FullyRaw by Kristina $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PD Pupil Distance Measure for Glasses & VR Headset $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Majesty: Northern Expansion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Chess PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $2.95 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe $5.72 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Rage: Ultimate $1.99 -> $1.28; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill it ins crosswords PRO- no Ads, Word fit games $3.45 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Broken Words PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prepositions Test & Practice PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Lux Light - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gyro Solar System 3D $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nature Live Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Summer Dandelion Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments