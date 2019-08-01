Summer is still in full swing, which means news has been a bit slow. Still, we learned this week that Samsung has a new release date for the Galaxy Fold, RED is making another phone, and Dish might become a carrier. We're discussing all this and more right now on the Android Police Podcast, so why not have a listen?

This week's topic list:

For those of you not familiar with Twitch, you can follow a channel for free (you'll get alerts when it goes live), but you can also support the show financially by subscribing. For Android Police, subscribing gets you an emoji of Ryne's face that you can use whenever you want. You also get extra entry methods in our site's giveaways.

The Ryne emoji

If you have Amazon Prime, you get one free subscription every month, so you can support us without actually paying anything yourself. All you have to do is link your Amazon account to your Twitch account, then hit the Subscribe button on our page. There's a guide here with the full details, but the subscription doesn't auto-renew, so you'll have to re-subscribe each month.

If you've already subscribed, please double check that your subscription is still active, it may have already expired. As a bonus, if you subscribe while a show is live, a giant Pixel 3 XL notch appears at the top of the stream with your name on it.

Subscribe to the Android Police Podcast: