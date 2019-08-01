Unless you own a Daydream-compatible device, you may not have known that a virtual reality version of the local co-op puzzle game Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes has been available on Android since 2016. As of this morning, an official announcement trailer for a touchscreen update for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes was released on YouTube, and apparently it's coming to the Play Store on August 1st.
The trailer above doesn't delve into the gameplay for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, though it's been around since 2015, so it's not that difficult to find reviews and gameplay videos. The game revolves around local cooperative play where you'll group up with friends in an effort to defuse bombs. What's unique about this setup is that only one player will have direct control of the bomb, and this creates an interesting situation since the bomb-defusing manual can only be read by those that don't have access to the explosive. This is why communication is very critical to your success, which makes for an excitingly tense party game.
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes was originally released on PC in 2015 as a virtual reality game, and a non-VR version has been available since 2018, so it makes sense that an update would finally come to the Daydream version to bring the game up to date for play on touchscreens. We know that the upcoming touchscreen update will land on the Play Store on August 1st, and that it will still sell for the currently listed price of $9.99. Only one copy of the game is required for an entire party to play, though you'll need at least two people to get a game going since there is no single-player support.
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes may have been available on Android as a Daydream release since 2016, but now that a touchscreen update is coming soon, everyone on the platform that isn't interested in VR will soon be able to get in on the fun. If you're big into party games or are simply looking for something to play during your family game nights, the upcoming touchscreen update for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes should definitely be on your radar.
As promised the touchscreen update for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes has landed on the Play Store. Previously the game was only compatible with Android's Daydream VR headset, but now that the touchscreen update is here everyone can get in on the fun. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is, of course, a party game where players team up to defuse bombs, and it's available for $9.99. If you already purchased the Daydream version, then all you have to do is install the game on your favorite Android device since this is not a new release but an update to an existing version. Daydream support is still included.
“Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes” Now Available On Android And iOS
August 1, 2019, Ottawa, Canada - Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is now a puzzle party game for your pocket! The award-winning cooperative bomb defusal game is available as a fully-featured title for iOS and Android phones and tablets.
“Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes” drops you into a room alone with a ticking time bomb. Your friends are the “Experts” and they have the manual needed to defuse it. But there’s a catch: the Experts can’t see the bomb, so everyone will need to talk it out – fast! Rounds are fast-paced, tense, occasionally silly, and almost always loud as you and your friends race to defuse bombs while communicating quickly and clearly before time runs out.
Anyone can join in as an Expert, regardless of their device type. Only one copy of the game is needed to play, making it the perfect addition to any game night or gathering. Simply share, print, or view the Bomb Defusal Manual for free at www.bombmanual.com.
KEY FEATURES
• Challenging puzzles – Test the limits of your communication skills… and friendships?
• A different bomb every time – Procedurally generated puzzles keep the action fresh.
• A pocket party game for two or more local players – Bring it to your next game night, party, or event to play with friends.
• No peeking – Shield your screen from the prying eyes of your Experts.
• Only one copy of the game needed – Have friends join in as Experts with their own device. Share the Defusal Manual or visit bombmanual.com
• In-person, multiplayer-only – A team game intended for players in the same physical space. Online play is not supported.
• Mission and Free Play Modes – Missions increase in difficulty as players face new modules and constraints are introduced. Unlock Freeplay Mode to set your own pace by creating custom bombs.
Bomb Defusal Manual can be printed or viewed for free at www.bombmanual.com
Developer: Steel Crate Games
About Steel Crate Games
Steel Crate Games is a Canadian independent game studio that’s passionate about working with innovative technology and exploring new concepts. The team formed during the 2014 Global Game Jam when they created the first prototype of a silly bomb-defusing game called Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes.
