Unless you own a Daydream-compatible device, you may not have known that a virtual reality version of the local co-op puzzle game Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes has been available on Android since 2016. As of this morning, an official announcement trailer for a touchscreen update for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes was released on YouTube, and apparently it's coming to the Play Store on August 1st.

The trailer above doesn't delve into the gameplay for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, though it's been around since 2015, so it's not that difficult to find reviews and gameplay videos. The game revolves around local cooperative play where you'll group up with friends in an effort to defuse bombs. What's unique about this setup is that only one player will have direct control of the bomb, and this creates an interesting situation since the bomb-defusing manual can only be read by those that don't have access to the explosive. This is why communication is very critical to your success, which makes for an excitingly tense party game.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes was originally released on PC in 2015 as a virtual reality game, and a non-VR version has been available since 2018, so it makes sense that an update would finally come to the Daydream version to bring the game up to date for play on touchscreens. We know that the upcoming touchscreen update will land on the Play Store on August 1st, and that it will still sell for the currently listed price of $9.99. Only one copy of the game is required for an entire party to play, though you'll need at least two people to get a game going since there is no single-player support.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes may have been available on Android as a Daydream release since 2016, but now that a touchscreen update is coming soon, everyone on the platform that isn't interested in VR will soon be able to get in on the fun. If you're big into party games or are simply looking for something to play during your family game nights, the upcoming touchscreen update for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes should definitely be on your radar.